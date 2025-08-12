Couple commits suicide by jumping in front of train in Nashik

Nashik, Aug 12 (PTI) A couple allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in Ghoti town on the evening of August 6, an official said.

Dinesh Devidas Sawant (38) and his wife Bhagyashree (33) jumped in front of an Igatpuri-bound train on the railway line between Prachitray Temple and Ghoti railway gate, he said.

After formalities, the couple's last rites were held on August 7, he added.

According to sources, the couple had tied the knot in 2013 and were childless.

The official said the police have registered a case of accidental death.