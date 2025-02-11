Couple commits suicide in Hamirpur: Police

Hamirpur (UP), Feb 10 (PTI) A couple allegedly committed suicide by hanging following domestic discord, police said on Monday.

According to the police, Ramu Verma (35) and his wife Ruby (27), residents of the Merapur locality of Kotwali police station area, had a quarrel on Sunday evening.

Ramu went to his room and slept but his wife Ruby went to another room and hanged herself. When Ramu woke up on Monday, he saw his wife's lifeless body and also committed suicide by hanging, they said.

Circle Officer (Sadar) area Rajesh Kamal said the couple's two children, four-year-old Pranshu and Aarav (three), were sleeping when the incident occurred. The rest of the family had gone to attend a wedding.

Family discord is suspected to be the reason behind the incident, he said.

The CO said that the police have sent both the bodies for post-mortem examination.