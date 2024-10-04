Couple commits suicide in Lucknow

Lucknow, Oct 4 (PTI) A couple allegedly ended their lives at their house in Lucknow with the wife consuming a poisonous substance and the husband hanging himself, police said on Friday.

The deceased have been identified as Monica (47) and her husband Amit Arya (43), Shrikant Rai, SHO of Thakurganj police station, told PTI, adding that the incident occurred late on Thursday night.

According to the police, Arya drove an e-rickshaw for a living, while Monica was a housewife.

The woman, who was suffering from a kidney ailment, consumed aluminium phosphide used to preserve food grains which caused her death.

Arya hanged himself from the ceiling in a room of the house, police said.

Liquor was also found from the incident spot, they added. PTI NAV ARI RPA