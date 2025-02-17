Couple commits suicide in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) A married couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison here, police said on Monday.

Ravindra Kumar, in-charge of the Noorpur police station, said, "Saurabh (28) and Khushbu (26), residents of the Pipla Jagir village, were found unconscious near a brick kiln on Sunday night. They were rushed to a hospital, where they died during treatment on Monday." According to police, both were married and had been in a relationship for the past two years.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind the incident, officials added.