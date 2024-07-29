Couple commits suicide on farm in MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur (MP), Jul 29 (PTI) A couple in their 50s allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves at their farm in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred in Rasuiya village under the Katangi Police Station area on Sunday, said sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) Lokesh Dabari.

Dulli Choudhary (55) and his wife Ilaichi Bai (50) went to their farm, and their son went to check on them when they didn't return home in the evening, he said.

The couple had allegedly hanged themselves from an iron rod in a hut on the farm, the official said, adding that the bodies were sent for post-mortem.

He said the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, and a probe is on. PTI COR ADU ARU