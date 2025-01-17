Couple creates ruckus in police station; man held, wife warned

Thane, Jan 17 (PTI) A 45-year-old man from Andheri in Mumbai was arrested after he and his wife allegedly fought with their family members and abused cops inside a police station in Thane district, an official said on Friday.

Police said accused Lalit Jain and his wife Chanda had some disputes with her father, who used to live with them in Mumbai before moving to his other daughter’s place in Dombivali in Thane district.

On January 14, the couple went to the Dombivali police station, where Chanda’s father, sister and her 16-year-old niece were also present. However, Lalit Jain and Chanda got into a fight with their relatives.

When the police tried to intervene, they allegedly abused the cops. The couple even pulled the hair of their teenage niece, he said. Police later arrested Lalit and issued a warning to Chanda.

The official said Lalit’s arrest came after much drama. When police first issued him a notice, he ran away, prompting a pursuit by the cops. He was subsequently picked up from Dombivali railway station, he added. PTI COR NR