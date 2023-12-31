Couple, daughter found murdered; son being questioned: Police

Jaipur, Dec 31 (PTI) A couple and their daughter were hacked to death in Rajasthan's Nagaur district while they were asleep, with police questioning their son as they suspect he had a role in the murders.

"Dilip Singh (45), a resident of Padukalan town, his wife Rajesh Kanwar (40) and daughter Priyanka (15) were attacked and killed by a man with a sharp-edged weapon on Saturday night," Padukalan SHO Manvendra Singh said on Sunday.

He said after a preliminary investigation it is suspected that due to a family feud, the couple's son carried out the murders.

The police have taken the son into custody and he is being interrogated. He said that the bodies have been kept in the hospital mortuary for post-mortem. PTI AG RT RT