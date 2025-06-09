Couple, daughter injured in firing by unidentified assailants in Patna

Patna, Jun 9 (PTI) A couple and their daughter were allegedly shot at by unidentified assailants in Patna’s Alamganj locality on Monday, police said.

The incident took place around 9.15 am near Arfabad canal, under the jurisdiction of Alamganj police station, they said.

“Police reached the spot and took them to the nearest government hospital. While the condition of the man is reported to be out of danger, his wife and daughter are critical,” Atulesh Jha, Assistant Superintendent of Police (Patna City), told PTI.

The exact cause of the incident is not known yet, and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, Jha said.

On Sunday, three persons, including a sub-inspector and his son, suffered injuries after they were allegedly shot at by miscreants over a land dispute in Dhanarua locality of Patna.

The injured SI, identified as Manoj Singh and posted in Saharsa district, is undergoing treatment in hospital, police said. PTI PKD RBT