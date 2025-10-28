Couple, daughter killed, 4 injured in road accident in Rajasthan's Jalore

Jaipur, Oct 28 (PTI) A couple and their four-year-old daughter died and four others were critically injured when two cars collided head-on on the Bharat Mala Expressway in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place near Sanchore when a Fortuner SUV coming from the wrong direction rammed into another car, Sanchore SHO Devendra Singh said.

The deceased were identified as Arun Bhai (35), his wife Vandana (33), and their daughter Dhiyaara (4), residents of Jasol.

Arun's cousin and his son sustained serious injuries in the crash, along with two youths travelling in the Fortuner car, the official added.

The impact of the collision was so severe that the front portions of both vehicles were completely mangled.

All the injured were rushed to a private hospital in Sanchore for treatment, they said, adding that a probe is underway and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.