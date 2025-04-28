Couple, daughter killed as rock crushes moving car near Aizawl

Aizawl, Apr 28 (PTI) A couple and their daughter died after a big rock fell on their car near Aizawl on Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened in the Pukpui area around 3.30 pm when the victims were returning to Aizawl from the Lengpui airport, around 35 km away, they said.

The couple and their daughter died on the spot, while their son, who was driving the car, sustained injuries.

The couple, along with their son, had gone to the airport to pick up their daughter, who returned from outside the state, a police officer said.

The big rock, which fell from a cliff, severely damaged the car. The bodies were recovered from under the debris by police and locals, he said.

The bodies were brought to their home in Aizawl's Falkland neighbourhood in the evening, he added. PTI CORR SOM