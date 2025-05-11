Couple, daughter killed as truck hits two-wheeler in MP’s Damoh district

Damoh (MP), May 11 (PTI) Three persons, including a couple and their daughter, were killed after the two-wheeler they were riding on was hit by a truck in Madhya Pradesh’s Damoh district on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred near Ram Kuti under Dehat police station limits in the afternoon, City Superintendent of Police Abhishek Tiwari said.

Tiwari said Karodi Patel (45), his wife Yashoda (40) and their daughter Arati Patel (17) were going from Bamuria to Kushunganj village to attend a wedding when a truck crashed into their bike, killing all three.

The police official said the driver sped away after hitting the bike, but the vehicle was intercepted near Imlai village. The driver then escaped, leaving behind the truck, he said.

Efforts are being made to track down the absconding drive, he added.