Couple, daughter killed; son injured as tractor-trolley hits motorcycle in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 4 (PTI) A couple and their daughter died while their six-year-old son was seriously injured after a tractor-trolley rammed into their motorcycle here on Sunday evening, police said.

The accident occurred on the Jansath Road in the Nai Mandi area when Sonu (30), his wife Radhika (27), daughter Riya (10), and son Kala were returning to their village, Jadoda, on the motorcycle.

Superintendent of Police (City) Satyanarain Prajapat said the couple and their daughter died in the accident, while the minor son was taken to a nearby hospital in a critical condition.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, and a detailed investigation is underway, he said.

Uttar Pradesh Minister Kapil Dev Aggarwal visited the victim's family and also checked on the injured child at the hospital. PTI COR CDN OZ OZ