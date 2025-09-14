Couple dead, 3 of family injured as car overturns in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 14 (PTI) A 60-year-old man and his wife died while three members of their family got injured after their car malfunctioned and overturned on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Sunday, police said.

Purkazi SHO Jaiveer Singh told PTI that one of the rear wheels of the car got jammed. As a result, the vehicle malfunctioned and car overturned on the highway, killing Tulsiram Gaud and his wife Santosh (58).

Three members of the family were injured in the accident and they were rushed to a district hospital.

The family was going to Haridwar from Delhi, he said, adding that the bodies have been sent for post-mortem. PTI COR NAV NB