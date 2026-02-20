Couple detained after daughter's body is found in autorickshaw in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Feb 20 (PTI) A couple was detained while they were taking their daughter's corpse in an autorickshaw after she died under mysterious circumstances at their rented residence in Tisgaon area of Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city, a police official said on Friday.

The incident came to light around 9pm on Thursday after the driver of the autorickshaw tipped off the police, the official added.

"He told police about the presence of a heavy rolled-up mattress with the couple, following which a team intercepted the three-wheeler. The body of a woman was found concealed in the rolled-up mattress. The couple said the body was that of her daughter, who had hanged herself. They claimed they were taking the body to Kannad," he said.

"On being interrogated, the couple said the 21-year-old woman, identified as Nandini Dhivre, had a love marriage some two years ago, but had returned to her maternal home a few days ago after her husband abandoned her. The couple and the daughter would have frequent quarrels. On Thursday night, the woman was allegedly strangled by the couple though this aspect is under probe," the official said.

At present, an accidental death report has been registered and further action will be taken after the post mortem report gives a clear cause of death, the Waluj police station official said. PTI AW BNM