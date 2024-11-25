Couple die after consuming poison in Faridabad hotel

Faridabad, Nov 25 (PTI) A young couple died after they allegedly consumed poison here in a hotel room, police said on Monday.

Mohit (28) and Tanu (21), residents of Shiv Enclave, Ismailpur were rushed to a hospital but they succumbed during treatment, they said.

A senior police officer said that the preliminary investigation has revealed that they came to the hotel around 9 am on Sunday.

Mohit who got married earlier this year in April and Tanu allegedly consumed poison later that day in the evening. They died late at night, police said.

Inspector Randeep, SHO of Palla police station, said that the police did not find any suicide note from the spot. Their phones have been seized and the families are being interrogated, he said. PTI COR SKY SKY