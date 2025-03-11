Couple die by suicide after killing two children in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Mar 11 (PTI): A couple allegedly died by suicide after killing their two children here due to financial issues, police said on Tuesday.

On getting information over 'Dial 100' that a family died by suicide on Monday night at their house in Habsiguda, a police team reached the spot and took up investigation, they added.

A 45-year-old man and his 35-year-old wife hanged themselves after strangulating their daughter (14) and son (10). A suicide note purportedly written by the man was found which said that he was ending his life along with the lives of his family members due to "financial problems," police said.

The man had earlier worked as a Lecturer in a private college. Preliminary investigation shows that financial issues is the suspected reason behind the incident, a police official at Osmania University police station said.

The bodies were shifted to a state-run hospital for post-mortem.

Asked on reports that the children were poisoned, the police official said the exact cause will be known after post-mortem examination.

A case was booked and further probe is on. PTI VVK ADB