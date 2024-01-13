Couple die by suicide in Odisha’s Koraput

Koraput (Odisha), Jan 13 (PTI) A couple in their mid-twenties hanged themselves from a tree in Odisha's Koraput district on Saturday, police said.

Advertisment

The deceased have been identified as Mahendra Hikaka and Jubanti Muska, both residents of Jodipai within Dasmantpur police limits, police added.

According to sources, Mahendra and Jubanti had been in a relationship for the past few months but faced strong opposition from their families.

It is suspected that the family’s disapproval of their relationship may have driven the couple to resort to this tragic end.

"As their families were opposed to their marriage, this might have led the couple to take the extreme step," the source said.

"The bodies were recovered and were sent for autopsy. An investigation has been initiated and details are awaited," said Koraput SP Avhinav Sonkar. PTI COR AAM AAM MNB