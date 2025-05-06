Couple die in accident in UP's Mau

Mau, May 6 (PTI) A 55-year-old man and his wife were killed after their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding truck on the Gorakhpur-Varanasi Road in the Kotwali police station area of this Uttar Pradesh state district, police said on Tuesday.

Circle Officer Anjani Kumar Pandey said the victims were identified as Shakeel Ahmed and his wife Rabia Khatoon (50). They were residents of Jummanpura in the Kopaganj area.

The couple was returning home on their two-wheeler late on Monday when the accident occurred in the Civil Lines area. The truck driver fled after the incident.

The police reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Pandey said the accident occurred around 11 pm near Officer Colony during heavy rainfall and poor weather conditions. A case has been registered and legal proceedings are underway. PTI COR KIS SZM SZM