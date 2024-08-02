Couple die of electrocution in UP's Budaun

Budaun (UP), Aug 2 (PTI) A couple died of electrocution after coming in contact with a high-tension wire in the Musajhag area of this Uttar Pradesh district on Friday, police said.

Dev Pal Singh (52), a resident of Dudhari village in the Dataganj Kotwali area, and his wife Meena Devi (52) were returning home on a motorcycle when a high-tension wire fell on them, the police said.

Sub-district magistrate Sukhlal Verma said the couple was charred to death.

The electricity department's superintendent engineer was informed, he added.

Extreme heat and overloading caused the dilapidated power line to snap, Verma said and assured the couple's family of government assistance.

Passersby made videos of the couple burning but no one tried to save them, the police said.

The fire was controlled after the police arrived, they said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they added. PTI COR CDN SZM