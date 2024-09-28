Couple dies by suicide in Kerala's Angamaly, children hospitalised

Kochi (Kerala), Sep 28 (PTI) A couple allegedly died by suicide at their residence at Angamaly near here, while their two children were hospitalised, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened on Friday night, they said.

"While Sanal (39) was found hanging, his wife Sumi (37) was burnt to death. Their younger son, who is four-years-old, has severe burn injuries," police said.

Even though Sanal was found hanging, police said there were burn injuries on his body too.

The eldest child, 11-years-old, is also under treatment.

Police said they identified traces of kerosene and further details will be known after the post-mortem report.