Couple dies by suicide over family dispute in UP's Shamli

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) A 30-year-old man and his wife from Haryana allegedly died by suicide after consuming poison following a family dispute in Bahawdi village in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.

Naresh and his wife Sona Kumari (28) were found lying unconscious in a nearby forest area on Monday. They were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead, Shamli Superintendent of Police N P Singh told reporters.

The couple had been facing domestic tensions involving Naresh’s mother-in-law and wife, which reportedly led them to take the extreme step. A bottle of poison was recovered from the spot, the police said.

Naresh and Sona, married for a year, were residents of Kaithal district in Haryana.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway, police added.