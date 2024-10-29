Couple dies of asphyxiation after fire at house in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Oct 29 (PTI) A man and his wife died of asphyxiation while another family member was injured in a fire accident after firecrackers kept in their house here caught fire, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred late Monday night when they were preparing food items for the Diwali festival when sparks from a gas stove fell on the crackers box which burst and the smoke spread to the two-room house due to which the couple died of suffocation, they said based on preliminary investigation.

Another girl in the house has been hospitalised due to asphyxiation and her condition is stated to be serious, a police official at Rein Bazar police station said. The deceased were in their mid 50s, the official said. Further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK KH