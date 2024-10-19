Couple dies of electrocution in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district

Korba, Oct 19 (PTI) A couple was electrocuted to death in their house in Chhattisgarh’s Korba district on Saturday, police said.

Originally from Odisha, victims Duryodhan Mahanta and his wife Bharati lived in the Adarsh Nagar locality within the jurisdiction of Kusmunda police station, an official said.

Bharati was hanging washed clothes on a metal wire when electricity passed through it. Duryodhan attempted to pull her when she shouted for help, but both got electrocuted, he said.

The couple was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, the official said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the victims’ families in Odisha were informed, he added. PTI COR NR