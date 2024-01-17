Couple dies of suspected asphyxiation in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Jan 17 (PTI) A Nepalese couple died of suspected asphyxiation here after smoke from an 'angeethi' or coal brazier filled a room they were sleeping in, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in the Focal Point area, they said.

Karan (40) and his wife Kamla (38) were working as labourers and had been residing in a rented room in the area, police said.

They were found dead at their home by their colleagues after they did not reach for their place of work.

Both belonged to Nepal and had been living in Ludhiana for quite some time.

Police said they also found burnt coal in the room and suspected that the couple died of asphyxiation due to the smoke. PTI COR CHS CK