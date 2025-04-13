Couple dies, their 3 children hospitalised after suicide bid in Gujarat

Sabarkantha (Gujarat), Apr 13 (PTI) A man and his wife died after they and their three teenaged children allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in an attempt to commit suicide in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district, police said on Sunday.

The exact reason behind the incident, which took place in Vadali town, was not yet clear, an official said.

The couple, their two sons and a daughter started vomiting on Saturday morning, following which some neighbours called an ambulance and the five family members were rushed to a private hospital for treatment, the official from Vadali police station said.

"From there, they were referred to the civil hospital in Himmatnagar around afternoon. The couple later died during treatment," he said.

A case of accidental death was registered at Vadali police station and further probe was being conducted to look into the reason for the extreme step, the official said.

The deceased have been identified as Vinu Sagar (42) and his wife Kokilaben (40). Their children -- 19-year-old daughter and sons aged 17 and 18 -- are under treatment, the police said. PTI COR KA GK