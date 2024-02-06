Couple drive car recklessly under influence of drugs; police park crane on road to stop them

Kottayam (Kerala), Feb 6 (PTI) A couple who recklessly drove their car under the alleged influence of drugs and hit several vehicles here was caught after a crane was used to block the road they were moving on, police said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The accused, identified as Arun and his wife Dhanusha from Kayamkulam, were taken into custody by Chingavanam police.

They drove the car dangerously at a high speed on the busy MC Road from Mariyappally to Chingavanam, police said. As the car hit several vehicles it passed, local people tried to stop them but the couple did not even slow down, they claimed.

On being informed by the locals, police rushed to the area and eventually stopped the rogue car by parking a crane across the road.

Advertisment

Once the car was compelled to come to a stop, the couple was reluctant to come out of the vehicle. Police then had to use force to drag them out, they said.

The two persons were under the influence of drugs, police said, adding that they seized five grams of ganja from the car.

Traffic was disrupted for some time on the busy road due to the incident. PTI CORR/LGK ANE