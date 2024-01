Jaipur, Jan 8 (PTI) A couple allegedly drowned in a well in the Shahpura district of Rajasthan, police said on Monday.

According to police, Sugana slipped and fell into the well and to save the woman, her husband Kailash Banjara jumped in but both drowned.

After a post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the family members, they said. PTI AG RHL