Couple drowns in well in Beed district

Beed, Dec 9 (PTI) A farmer and his wife drowned in a well on their farm in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Waghebabhulgaon area of Kaij tehsil, when the couple was working on their field on December 5, an official said.

Alka Pawar was drawing water from the well when she slipped and fell in. Her husband, Bhaskar, jumped in to rescue her, but both drowned in the process, he said.

The bodies were fished out and sent for post-mortem, and a case of accidental death was registered, the official said. PTI COR ARU