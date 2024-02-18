Couple ends life after daughter elopes with lover in Kerala

Kollam (Kerala), Feb 18 (PTI) A couple has committed suicide in this south Kerala district allegedly depressed because their college-going daughter eloped with her lover.

The deceased were identified as Unnikrishna Pillai and his wife Bindhu, who belong to Pavumba here.

Quoting some of their relatives, police said the couple were mentally down over their daughter's relationship and the fact that she had eloped without considering their request to give it up.

They consumed an overdose of some pills on Saturday night.

While Bindhu died last night, Pillai's death was confirmed early Sunday morning, police added. PTI LGK ANE