Couple escape unhurt after unidentified men open fire at car in Punjab

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Sep 21 (PTI) A man and his wife had a narrow escape when four unidentified persons opened fire at their car here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place near Khanpur village late on Saturday night.

Satnam Singh, a resident of Jaijon, was returning from the Mahilpur Community Health Centre with his wife, Jaswinder Kaur, in their car. As they reached near Khanpur village, four men on a motorcycle and a scooter signalled them to stop. When Singh did not stop the car, the accused opened fire, police said.

The accused fired three shots -- two hit the car's rear indicator and one hit a window. However, no one was injured in the incident. The couple later informed police.

Station House Officer, Mahilpur, Inspector Jai Pal said an FIR has been registered against unidentified persons under relevant sections of the Arms Act and an investigation has been launched.