Couple face-off likely in Danta Ramgarh, wife makes way for husband on another Rajasthan seat

Jaipur, Oct 24 (PTI) Rajasthan's Danta Ramgarh Assembly constituency could witness an interesting political battle in the November 25 polls with the Haryana-based JJP declaring Rita Chaudhary as its candidate while her husband and sitting MLA Virendra Singh likely to be renominated by the Congress.

Advertisment

In Alwar's Ramgarh constituency, sitting MLA Shafia Zubair was denied a ticket by the ruling Congress as it chose her husband and former legislator Zubair Khan to be the party candidate.

Rajasthan election results will be declared on December 3.

While the family of Virendra Singh, the son of former PCC chief and seven-time MLA Narayan Singh, has traditionally been with the Congress, his wife joined the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in August and was made the state president of the party's women wing.

Advertisment

Chaudhary had sought a Congress ticket to contest from the Danta Ramgarh constituency ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections but the party picked her husband.

Ever since, the former Sikar Zila Pramukh worked hard to strengthen her political base in the constituency and surprised several people by joining the JJP which on Monday released a list of six candidates, including Chaudhary.

"I listened to my heart, I did whatever I felt was right and joined the JJP. I have been among the people, stood by them when they needed me and therefore the people have accepted me and my decision," she told PTI.

Advertisment

"People are happy because they want to see changes. Now the party has chosen me as the candidate from the Danta Ramgarh seat and I am confident of my victory,” she added.

Asked about the likely political contest with her husband, Chaudhary said, "Congress is yet to declare its candidate (from the constituency) so I cannot comment on this, but people want change." Chaudhary said she would be contesting the election on the issues of development, water problems, and unemployment among others.

She said those representing the constituency have worked but a lot more still needs to be done.

Advertisment

Her husband, however, said the election would be a "direct fight" between them.

"The JJP has fielded her and I am also hopeful of getting a renomination. In such a situation, it will certainly be a direct fight between husband and wife," he said.

Virendra Singh said he carried out several welfare projects in the constituency like three community health centres and new schools and would be fighting the polls on the issue of development.

Advertisment

Virendra Singh got the Congress ticket in 2018 after his father declared not to contest the elections. Narayan Singh had won the seat seven times in 1972, 1980, 1985, 1993, 1998, 2003, and 2013.

Danta Ramgarh seat is dominated by Jat voters and falls in the farmers' belt in the Shekhawati region. Former vice president Bhairon Singh Shekhawat was elected from this seat for the first time in 1951.

Despite getting her renomination hopes dashed, the sitting MLA from Ramgarh in Alwar, Shafia Zubair, said the Congress choosing her husband was a "good" decision.

Advertisment

Zubair Khan, the Congress candidate, has represented the seat in 1990, 1993 and 2003.

"The party's selection of candidates is good. We will fight and win this seat with a good margin," she said, refraining from making further comments on her being denied a ticket.

However, one of her supporters requesting anonymity said, "Being the sitting MLA and having worked for the people of the constituency, she was hopeful that the party would consider giving her a ticket again but this has not happened." "But she is willingly working to ensure her husband wins," the supporter added. PTI SDA RHL