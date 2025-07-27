Couple found dead at home in UP's Barabanki

Barabanki (UP), Jul 27 (PTI) A couple was found dead at their home in Gopalpur village of Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district on Sunday, police said.

While Munni (26) was found hanging with a saree, her husband Rohit alias Raju (27) was lying lifeless on the floor, they said.

The two had been married for six years and had a four-year-old son.

The police said that Rohit’s mother has been detained for questioning after Munni’s mother alleged that she was involved in the couple’s killing.

Munni had returned to her in-laws' house two months ago after living separately for three years due to marital disputes, they said.

Just a day earlier, police had booked Rohit following a domestic dispute, the police added.

Deva SHO Ajay Kumar Tripathi said the case appears to be a suicide but the exact cause will be clear after the post-mortem. PTI ABN NB