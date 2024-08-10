Couple found dead at home in UP’s Sonbhadra

Sonbhadra (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) A married couple was murdered at their home in Robertsganj town here on Saturday morning, police said.

Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh said Dharmendra Kumar Singh (47) and his wife Manju Devi (43) were found dead on the first floor of their house.

While leaving, the murderers had locked the main door from outside and also took away the DVR of the CCTV camera installed in the house, he said.

The SP said the incident came to light after Sunil’s brother-in-law Dharmendra Kumar Singh at around 11 am.

It seems that a sharp-edge weapon was used in committing the crime and after a probe it will be clear which weapon was actually used in the crime, he said.

Sunil used to run a business on the ground floor and the couple lived on the first floor.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the SP said.