Couple found dead at orchard in UP’s Kushinagar; suicide suspected

Kushinagar (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) The bodies of a couple were found at an orchard here on Sunday, with police suspecting it to be a case of double suicide, officials said.

The husband was found hanging from a tree with a dupatta, while the wife's body lay on the ground below, they said.

Prima facie, it appeared to be a case of suicide, though the exact cause of death will be ascertained once the autopsy reports are received, police said.

Additional SP Siddharth Verma visited the spot and instructed officials to conduct a thorough probe. Police said Aadhaar, PAN and voter identity cards belonging to the couple were found at a short distance from the scene.

The deceased have been identified as Abhishek Giri (25), a resident of Beni Bhar village, and his wife Nisha Gaur (22), a native of Gautam Chak Mathia in Deoria district.

Abhishek, who worked as a labourer in Punjab, recently brought Nisha home after their marriage. His first wife lives at her parental home after a marital dispute, police said.

Locals told police that the couple came to the village on Thursday.

Verma said frequent disputes between Abhishek and his first wife had strained their relationship. PTI COR ABN ARI