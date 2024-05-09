Couple found dead in a field in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha

Amroha (UP), May 9 (PTI) The body of a 32-year-old man was found hanging from the scaffold, while the body of his wife was found at some distance in a semi-nude condition here after he had informed the police that four people had threatened to kill him, officials said on Thursday.

Their 6-year-old daughter was found sleeping on the loft, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajeev Singh said the bodies were found in a field in the Hasanpur Kotwali area on Wednesday morning. The victims were identified as Munesh Khadagvanshi and his 30-year-old wife Pravesh.

Munesh was a resident of Allipur Milak village and had gone to his sister’s house in a nearby village in Fatehpur Batupura on Tuesday afternoon.

While Munesh did not return home in the evening, he had called the 112 helpline number around midnight and informed that four people had caught him and threatened to kill him, the ASP said.

Following this, the police reached his home but he was not there, Singh said.

On Wednesday morning, the police found Munesh’s body hanging from the scaffold, while the body of his wife was found at some distance in a semi-nude condition, he said.

A case was registered and further investigation is underway, he added.