Couple found dead in forest in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, suicide suspected

Kota (Rajasthan), Jul 15 (PTI) The decomposed bodies of a man and a woman, who was married against her will, were found hanging from a tree in a forest in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district, police said on Monday.

Only days before, the man had posted on Instagram a video of him with the woman. In the short video, he said, "Sara zamaana jalega, jab mera pyaar mere saath chalega (The entire world will be jealous when my love walks with me)." Sushil Meena (22), a resident of Khardiya village, and Yogita Meena (20) from Durjanpur village, allegedly committing suicide on Friday evening in a forest in Garda area in Jhalawar, they said.

Police said the couple were in a relationship for around two years but the woman's family were against it and forced her into marriage with another person earlier this year.

Yogita, 20, was a class 8 dropout and Sushil, 22, had completed senior secondary schooling, said Bhalta Station House Officer Kishore Shekhawat.

Yogita’s parents were against their relationship and married her off to someone else in May this year, said SHO Shekhawat.

On Friday evening, Yogita’s father-in-law had come to take her back from her parent’s home but found that she had left their place, police said. Meanwhile, Sushil had also left his home on his bike on the same day.

However, the couple’s parents did not lodge a missing complaint, they added.

On Saturday evening, police were notified of the alleged suicide when a passerby spotted two bodies hanging from a tree, they said.

According to the SHO, the couple had likely committed suicide on Friday by hanging from a tree after leaving their bike around 1.3 km away in the forest, from where it was recovered. No suicide note was found with the couple, he further said.

A case has been registered under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (requires police to enquire and report on suicide etc) and the bodies have been handed over to the family members after post-mortem on Monday morning, police said.

Family members of the couple have not alleged any foul play, they said.