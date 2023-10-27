Couple found dead in northeast Delhi hotel

New Delhi, Oct 27 (PTI) The bodies of a young couple were found at a hotel near the Maujpur metro station in northeast Delhi on Friday, police said.

They have been identified as Sohrab (28) and Ayesha (27).

Sohrab's body was found hanging from the ceiling fan and Ayesha was found dead on the bed in an OYO room, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

"Police came to know that the couple checked in at the hotel at 1.02 pm and they did not respond to waiters at about 7.45 pm," he said.

A half-page suicide note written in Hindi was found on the bed next to Ayesha which claimed that they were in love and had decided to end their lives together, the official said.

Further investigation is underway, the DCP said. PTI BM IJT IJT