Couple found dead in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Jaipur, May 3 (PTI) A man and a woman, who were in a live-in relationship, were found dead in a house in Hanumangarh district on Saturday, police said.

Police said it is unclear if the man killed the woman before committing suicide in his house on Dhaba village or it was a suicide pact.

"Raju, 45, was found hanging in the room while Suman, 35, was lying on the floor. Prima facie, Raju committed suicide by hanging. While it is not clear whether he murdered Suman before taking the extreme step or she consumed poison," police said in a statement.

Police received information about the incident on Saturday morning. Police said the bodies are being shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem. PTI SDA SKY SKY