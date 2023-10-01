Couple found dead in their house near Kolkata

Barasat (WB), Oct 1 (PTI) A 35-year-old man and his wife were found dead in their house in Rahara near Kolkata on Sunday, police said.

The incident happened in Patulia in Rahara police station area in North 24 Parganas district, they said.

While the body of the man was found hanging in one of the rooms in their house, the body of his wife, 25, was found in a pool of blood in another room, they added.

The couple has two daughters, 3 years and 9 years, police said.

The cause of the deaths was not clear immediately and an investigation is underway, they said, adding that the husband was an e-rickshaw driver.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examinations, police said. PTI CORR SOM