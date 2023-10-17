Couple found dead under suspicious circumstances in J&K

Rajouri/Jammu, Oct 17 (PTI) A couple was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, an official said.

Mohmmad Azam and his wife Gulzar Begum were found dead at their home in Dhok Bagla area on Kandi belt, where five army personnel were killed and a major was injured in an explosion triggered by terrorists in May in the thickly forested area, the official added.

"Police teams have rushed to the site for taking possession of the body and investigation. Any other detail will be shared later on," the official further said.