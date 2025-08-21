Couple found dead with throats slit in Jharkhand's Dumka

Dumka, Aug 21 (PTI) A couple was found dead with their throats slit in their residence in Jharkhand's Dumka district, police said on Thursday.

The bodies of Nav Gopal Saha (62) and his wife Bimu Bala Saha (58) were recovered on Wednesday from their house in Chorkata village under the Mufassil Police Station limits, a senior officer said.

According to locals, the couple was seen on Tuesday evening.

"Their son came on Wednesday night and found the main door of the house locked. He went inside the house from the other door and found his parents lying in a pool of blood," Dumka Superintendent of Police (SP) Pitambar Singh Kherwar told PTI.

The deceased's son informed the police about the incident, and a team reached the spot around 9 pm on Wednesday, he said.

"We have requested a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (Ranchi) to visit the spot. The forensic team is expected to come during the day. We will send the bodies for post-mortem examinations after their inspection," the SP said.

The police suspected that sharp weapons were used to kill the couple, but the motive behind the murders and those involved are yet to be ascertained, he said.

"It would be premature to speak on the motive of the crime or the weapons used to kill the couple. We are currently probing the case from all angles and will provide details soon," the SP said.

Locals claimed that the couple could be killed late on Tuesday or early Wednesday morning.

Mufassil Police Station in-charge Satyam Kumar said that they are carrying out an investigation and are not in a position to inform about the motive behind the crime.

"So far, the family members have not complained about any theft of the articles from their house," he added. PTI CORR NAM BDC