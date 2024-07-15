Couple found hanging in UP village, family alleges murder

Budaun (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) The bodies of a couple were found hanging in a house here on Monday morning, a senior police officer said, adding that the family members suspected murder.

SSP Brijesh Kumar Singh said prima facie the case looked like of suicide. However, he added the cause of death will be found out after post-mortem report and further investigation.

According to the police, Manoj (22), a resident of the Nagla Tarau village under the Bilsi police station area, was married to Ranjana (20) in May 2022. Manoj worked as a tile stone installer.

Ranjana's parents alleged both of them were killed and then hanged. They claimed the couple's the feet were touching the ground and said if they had committed suicide, then their feet would not have touched the ground.

The SSP said the bodies were found hanging from the same noose made of saree. The brother of the deceased, his wife and their children were sleeping in the adjacent room, he added. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK