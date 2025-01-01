Couple found hanging inside home in north Delhi, suicide suspected

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) In a suspected case of suicide, a couple was found hanging inside their home in Surender Colony in north Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased, identified as Nitesh (32) and his 28-year-old wife, got married five years ago and are survived by their four-year-old son, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Raja Banthia, said.

A PCR call was received at the Wazirabad police station at 3:45 am on Wednesday, following which a team was dispatched to the scene.

"Police found the couple hanging from a ceiling fan in their room. While Nitesh was a contractual employee with the Delhi Jal Board, his wife ran a beauty parlour," the DCP said.

They lived on the first floor of a four-storey building. Nitesh's parents live on the ground floor, Banthia said.

"When the child woke up in the middle of night and saw his parents hanging, he rushed to his grandparents who brought the bodies down," the DCP said.

No external injury marks were found on the bodies, the officer said, adding that police did not find any suicide note from the spot.

Police have seized the mobile phones of the couple after sending their bodies for autopsy, the DCP said. PTI BM ARI