Couple from Andhra killed in accident in US

Palakollu (Andhra Pradesh), Jan 5 (PTI) A couple from Andhra Pradesh settled in the United States died in a road accident in Washington, a police official said on Monday.

K Krishna Kishore (49), a native of Palakollu, moved to the US in 1999 and married Asha (45), a native of Kakinada, who had already been settled there.

"The couple, Kishore and Asha, who were settled in the United States, lost their lives in a road accident in Washington on Sunday, leaving their families in West Godavari district devastated," the official told PTI.

Kishore’s father, Purushottam, who has a vision impairment, and his mother continue to reside in West Godavari district.

According to police, the couple had two children—a son and a daughter—while Kishore’s sister is also settled in the United States.

The couple had recently visited their native village and returned to the US. PTI MS STH SSK