Couple from Ghaziabad killed in road accident in UP's Bulandshahr: Police

Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) A couple hailing from Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh died in a road accident here on Friday, police said.
The accident occurred in the Sikandrabad police station area in the evening, they added.
Vikas (25) was going to his in-laws' house located within the Chola police station limits here, along with his wife Savita (22) and eight-month-old child.
An unidentified vehicle hit Vikas's two-wheeler in the Sikandrabad industrial area, killing him and Savita on the spot, police said.
However, the child fell at a distance from Savita's lap and was saved, they added.
Circle Officer, Sikandrabad, Vikas Pratap Singh Chauhan said the accident occurred around 6 pm near the Gopalpur Gate in the Jokhabad outpost area under the Sikandrabad police station. Police are going through the CCTV footage obtained from the area to identify the vehicle that hit the deceased's two-wheeler, he added. PTI COR RC