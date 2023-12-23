Couple from Ghaziabad killed in road accident in UP's Bulandshahr: Police

Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) A couple hailing from Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh died in a road accident here on Friday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident occurred in the Sikandrabad police station area in the evening, they added.

Vikas (25) was going to his in-laws' house located within the Chola police station limits here, along with his wife Savita (22) and eight-month-old child.

An unidentified vehicle hit Vikas's two-wheeler in the Sikandrabad industrial area, killing him and Savita on the spot, police said.

However, the child fell at a distance from Savita's lap and was saved, they added.

Circle Officer, Sikandrabad, Vikas Pratap Singh Chauhan said the accident occurred around 6 pm near the Gopalpur Gate in the Jokhabad outpost area under the ​​Sikandrabad police station. Police are going through the CCTV footage obtained from the area to identify the vehicle that hit the deceased's two-wheeler, he added. PTI COR RC