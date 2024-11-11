Couple from MP assaulted by mob in Odisha's Kendrapara

Kendrapara, Nov 11 (PTI) A couple from Madhya Pradesh was allegedly assaulted by a mob on the suspicion of being "child lifters" when they were selling plastic items in a village in Odisha's Kendrapara district, police said.

Advertisment

Santosh Banjara (48) and his wife Mamata Singh Banjara (45) were selling stationery and plastic items in Nimapur village when the mob allegedly assaulted them, they added.

They were rescued by the police and admitted to a nearby health centre, an officer said.

"We are investigating the case. The couple was also being interrogated," said Padmalaya Pradhan, the inspector in charge of the Pattamundai Sadar police station.

Advertisment

A rumour was doing rounds in villages that "child lifters" were roaming, he said, urging people to contact the police if they find someone suspicious, but not to take the law into their own hands. PTI COR AAM AAM SOM