Couple from West Bengal found dead in Puri hotel

Puri, Aug 14 (PTI) A couple from West Bengal was found dead inside a hotel room in Odisha’s Puri on Thursday, police said.

The bodies were found hanging from the ceiling of the hotel room located on Chakratirtha Road under the Sea Beach police station area.

The incident came to light after a foul smell emanated from the room, a police officer said.

The police broke open the door of the hotel room and recovered the bodies, he said.

The couple had checked in on August 9.

Puri SP Pinak Mishra said police were interrogating the hotel staff, and family members of the deceased in Kolkata have been informed. PTI CORR AAM RBT