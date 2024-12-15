Couple gets trapped in car lift in Thane highrise; rescued

Thane, Dec 15 (PTI) A couple was safely rescued after their car got stuck in an automobile lift at a highrise in Maharashtra's Thane city, an official said on Sunday.

The four-wheeler got trapped in a three-tier car lift of a 20-storey building in the Shastri Nagar area at 10.48 pm on Saturday, the official said.

Local firefighters and the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) rescued the duo in under 30 minutes. However, the exact cause of the lift malfunction has yet to be determined, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the civic disaster management cell.

No one was injured in the incident, he said.

The official said the building is a 20-story structure with a stilt, three floors dedicated to a mechanical car park, and 13 residential floors. PTI COR ARU