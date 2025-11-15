Couple guarding farm murdered in MP's Katni

Katni, Nov 15 (PTI) A couple guarding a farm was found murdered in Katni in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place in Sunehra area, Badwara police station house officer (SHO) K K Patel told reporters.

"Lallu Ram Kushwaha, 40, and his wife Prabha Kushwaha, 35, were discovered lying in a pool of blood inside a small house built on the farmland they were guarding. Local villagers spotted the bodies in the morning. The couple is originally from Bijaura," Patel said.

"The door was not locked from inside and household items were scattered. Injuries on the bodies indicated they were attacked with a sharp weapon. The forensic team collected blood samples, footprints and metal fragments suspected to be part of the weapon," the SHO added.

An FIR has been registered against unidentified persons and villagers are being questioned, while patrolling is being done around nearby fields, forest patches and footpaths, Patel informed. PTI COR LAL BNM