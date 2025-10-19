Couple hangs themselves after kin oppose relationship

Latur, Oct 19 (PTI) A young couple allegedly hanged themselves in a cowshed in Latur on Sunday after their families opposed their relationship, a police official said.

The deceased, identified as Nitin Darade and Rani Darade, were residents of Daradwadi in Ambajogai tehsil of Beed district.

According to the police, Nitin was physically challenged and had been preparing for the MPSC examination for the past several months. Rani worked as a nurse in a private hospital in Latur.

The two had known each other for a long time. However, when their families objected to their relationship, the couple, decided to take an extreme step, the official said citing preliminary investigation.

Locals found the couple hanging at 7 am on Sunday and alerted police.

Police are investigating. PTI COR NSK